RENAULT / From May 1 Antonino Labate is the new Sales Marketing Director of Alpine – Companies

As part of its growth strategy, Alpine continues its team structure with the arrival of Antonino Labate (pictured) as Director of Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience, effective May 1, 2023. He will report to Laurent Rossi- CEO of Alpine, and will be a member of the Brand Management Committee.

Emmanuel Al Nawakil- Sales, Network and Launch Director and member of the Management Committee, will report to Antonino Labate as well as Olivier Camus- Marketing Director, and Laurent Chapuy- Customer Experience Director.

For over 30 years, Antonino Labate has worked for various groups in the automotive world. He began his career in the FCA Group with Fiat and Abarth before moving, in 2015, to Ducati Brazil as CEO. Since 2016, he has been COO of Cupra.

David Gendry, Alpine’s current Marketing and Communications Director, is appointed effective May 1, 2023 as the new Sponsoring Partnerships and Communications Director. Member of the Management Committee, he will report to Laurent Rossi- CEO of Alpine.