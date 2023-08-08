Nicola Scrigna second assistant in Orzinuovi

Agribertocchi Orzinuovi is pleased to announce an annual agreement with coach Nicola Scrigna, who will cover the role of Second Assistant Head Coach in the technical staff led by coach Andrea Zanchi, for the 2023/2024 season.

Born in 1985 and native of Crema, coach Nicola Scrigna, after a long career as a player and coach in the minors of Lombardy and Cremona, arrives in Orzinuovi for the first time during the summer of 2015, wearing the ranks of Assistant Head Coach under orders , among others, by coach Riccardo Eliantonio and coach Alessandro Crotti and becoming one of the architects of the first historic promotion to Serie A2 of Orzinuovi basketball. Having archived the three-year experience in Orcean land, he follows coach Alessandro Crotti under the colors of Virtus Lumezzane (Serie C Gold) over a two-year period, before the pandemic forces the Federation to suspend all competitions. He chooses to leave close to home, on the bench of the Offanengo Basket School for three years, holding the role of Head Coach of the First Team, of the Under 17 and Under 19 teams, as well as Technical Manager of the Youth Sector.

Coach Nicola Scrigna obtained the three-year degree in Exercise and Sport Sciences at the University of Milan in 2014.

Alessandro Muzio, Sports Director of Agribertocchi Orzinuovi, expresses his feelings regarding the agreement with coach Nicola Scrigna: «We welcome back Nicola Scrigna, after the three-year period 2015-2018 which had already seen him as a protagonist in the technical staff of the Agribertocchi Orzinuovi under the guidance of coaches of the caliber of Eliantonio, Furlani, Crotti and Finelli. Nicola returns to Orzinuovi matured and with even more experience accumulated in his technical baggage as a young coach, he will have the role of second assistant to Andrea Zanchi, his arrival will allow us to work even more profitably and in depth. ».

These are the words of coach Nicola Scrigna, after the fresh agreement with Agribertocchi Orzinuovi: «I am definitely happy to be back in Orzinuovi. They were in fact a type of basketball and a world that I missed. The telephone call from the President Francesco Zanotti, during the summer, was completely unexpected, but I was really pleased, just as I accepted the company’s proposal immediately and with pleasure».