The Registry Office did not endorse the candidacy of the Historical Pact for the Governor of Cesar

In a press conference held this Tuesday, the RNational registrar’s office informed that the candidacy of Alexandra Pineda to the Governorate of Cesar for him Historic Pactbecause 2 of the 8 parties that endorsed it (Democratic Pole and Democratic Hope) had already endorsed another candidacy (Katia Ospino).

For this reason, the list to which the Assembly of Cesar of the Historical Pact.

The delegates of the Registrar’s Office argued that the Electoral Law provides that when the parties endorse two or more candidacies, “the first registration will be considered valid, unless the second is made with modifications.”

It should be remembered that Katia Ospino first presented the guarantees of the Democratic Pole and Democratic Hope before Alexandra Pineda.

News in development…

