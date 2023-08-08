Fight for “sex and money” and a heinous crime in paradise: the case of the Spanish chef who dismembered a Colombian

He case of the Spanish man who confessed to having murdered and dismembered the body of a Colombian on a popular Thai tourist island is going around the world. The body parts found in a dumpster last week belong to a 44-year-old Colombian plastic surgeon, and his killer could face a long sentence in the Asian country.

The suspect is Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a 29-year-old Spanish chef and influencer., son of the well-known Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho and actress Silvia Bronchalowho arrived in Thailand on July 31 for vacation in Koh Pha Ngan, an island paradise famous for its beaches of white sand and attracts thousands of backpackers to its wild “full moon” parties.

With more than 12,400 followers on social media, Sancho is recognized for his cooking recipe videos on YouTube.. He previously worked as a chef at la bohemea prestigious catering service in Madrid, as reported by the Spanish press, and was now running his own business: a restaurant specializing in hamburgers in the popular Madrid neighborhood of Malasaña.

Daniel Sancho confessed to having murdered and dismembered the body of another foreigner of Colombian nationality on the popular Thai tourist island of Koh Pha Ngan.

The victim is the Colombian plastic surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44 years old.

The victim was the Colombian plastic surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44 years old.. The investigators affirm that both had known each other for a year before arriving in the country, since they were friends on Instagram. Arrieta arrived in Thailand on Wednesday, August 2, and Sancho went to pick him up (at the arrival point of the ferry from Samui) that day at 3:05 p.m.

The images of security cameras shown by the local television channel ThaiPBS they show Sancho and Arrieta together on a motorcycle days before the remains were discovered. Panya Niratimanon, the Koh Pha Ngan police chief, said there was “dubious activities” that indicated that Sancho “could murder the victim”: he bought knives, plastic bags and cleaning supplies in different local stores.

Daniel Sancho, 29, works as a chef and is the son of well-known Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho.

Ron DeSantis said that there was no electoral fraud in 2020 and sank Trump: “It has no foundation”

Police Lt. Gen. Surapong Thanomjit said Sancho confessed to killing Arrieta in a discussion about “sex and money” after attending full moon parties: “He claimed the victim was angry when she refused to sleep with him. She then hit him on the head, causing him to fall and hit the bathtub, whereupon she cut her body to disguise the death.“.

He then tore it apart: it is alleged that the chef cut Arrieta’s body into 14 pieces before throwing them into the sea from the beach where he used to kayak and 6 other places around the island in plastic bags (the head in a suitcase). According to the Thai newspaper The Bangkok PostThat same night he went to Salat beach, some 300 meters from the hotel, to rent a kayak, but when he refused to rent, the owners sold it to him for US$1,000.

Sancho and Arrieta “knew each other before coming to Thailand,” investigators said. Various parts of the victim’s body, including intestines, hips and thighs, were found by horrified locals in a garbage dump over the next few hours.

Ozempic, the “magic” drug to lose weight: popular on TikTok and Hollywood, but in the crosshairs of the EU

“I am guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage”

Sancho went sailing with the boat and dumped the remains of the surgeon’s body into the sea to, hours later, go to the police to file a false report for Arrieta’s disappearance. It would not be until Thursday, August 3, when the Colombian’s relatives called the police. from Thailand by not being able to contact him.

Several parts of the victim’s body, including the intestines, hips, and thighswere found by horrified locals in a garbage dump in the following hours. Thai police divers later recovered the victim’s head and hands., while the investigators found clothing – underwear, black shirt and shorts – and traces of the victim’s body in the hotel room where Arrieta was staying. There was also a knife, a sponge, and rubber gloves.

Faced with new discoveries, authorities Sancho was interrogated after security cameras indicated that the last person to see Arrieta alive. The suspect stated that he went to look for his friend at a pier in Koh Phangan around 15:00 on Wednesday and that they spent the day together, but that Arrieta disappeared after midnight.

Sancho went sailing with the boat and dumped the remains of the surgeon’s body into the sea to, hours later, go to the police to file a false report for Arrieta’s disappearance. “He was obsessed with me,” the defendant said in an interview. “The only thing he wanted was me, to be his boyfriend.”

The son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho confessed to having killed and dismembered a man in Thailand

The policemen insisted until Sancho declared himself responsible for the crime and confessed to having dismembered Arrieta: “I am guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage. He made me destroy the relationship with my girlfriend, he has forced me to do things that I would never have done.”

Police sources cited by the Bangkok Post They conjectured that the crime could have been motivated by “a fit of jealousy” y “fear that [Arrieta] will deceive him“. But the Spaniard assured that he had no sentimental relationship with the victim but, on the contrary, the Colombian was obsessed with him.

“He was obsessed with me,” she said in an interview. “He deceived me, he made me believe that what he wanted was to do business with me, to earn money in the company of which I am a partner. That we do things together, that we go to Mexico, Chile, Colombia, to open a restaurant. But it was all a lie All she wanted was me, to be her boyfriend.”

“I’m guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage. He made me destroy my relationship with my girlfriend, he forced me to do things I would never have done.”

“That man had me prisoner and he was threatening my whole family. If I didn’t do what he asked, he told me that he already knew what Colombia was and what a man with 100 million dollars was capable of doing,” he said.

Sancho is accused of “premeditated manslaughter and secretly moving or destroying a body to conceal a death or the cause of death” of the victim. Following the Thai protocol, the young man is subjected to 10 days of preventive isolation due to Covid and will be held in Koh Samui prison in southern ThailandAt least until the trial begins.

Under Thai law, if Sancho is prosecuted in Thailand, he could end up sentenced to life imprisonment or death, a sentence from which only the clemency of King Maha Vajiralongkorn could save him.

ds

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

