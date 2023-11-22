Home » Bold and Fearless: Marni’s 2024 Spring and Summer Series Vol. 1 Unveiled
Bold and Fearless: Marni’s 2024 Spring and Summer Series Vol. 1 Unveiled

admin
Bold and Fearless: Marni’s 2024 Spring and Summer Series Vol. 1 Unveiled

Marni, a Milanese clothing brand co-founded by Swiss designer Consuelo Castiglioni and her husband Gianni Castiglioni, recently officially released the 2024 spring and summer series Vol. 1 under the leadership of creative director Francesco Risso.

In September this year, Marni landed in Paris, France for the first time to release the 2024 spring and summer series show. The design of this series integrates striped details, bright colors, and skin-exposed tailoring to form a series of bold and fearless clothing. The 2024 spring and summer series Vol. 1 launched this time continues the atmosphere and spirit of the above series, once again combining eye-catching colors and rich exquisite details, launching many new styles, product categories include suits, skirts, knitwear, outerwear, T- Shirts, bags, etc.

Marni’s new 2024 spring and summer series Vol. 1 is expected to be officially sold next spring. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

