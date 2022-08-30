The nerostellati in the triangular beat the hosts of Vische and Vallorco Agliè collects the manita dal Trino in the Foti trophy. Best player in Costa (Ivrea)

VISH

Weekend full of friendlies that just passed. Starting from the triangular Stefano Acotto di Vische held yesterday, Sunday 28, between the hosts, the Nerostellati of Quincitava and the cuorgnatesi of Vallorco, the cup of the fourth edition of the Ettore Rege Memorial was raised to the sky by the Nerostellata club, for having won on penalties 5-4, with a decisive penalty by Nicolasi, against Vallorco.

Rewinding the tape of the triangular. In the first match Vallorco beat Vischese 0-1 with a goal, the only one of the whole tournament, by D’Agostino who beat Lanza with a poisonous low shot at half an hour. Vallorco who also nearly doubled with the new signing Momoh, whose header in the 37th minute ended up on the crossbar. In the second sida instead the dispute between Vallorco and Quincitava ends 0-0, it goes to penalties and Quincitava is relentless from the spot, winning 5-3, with a decisive penalty scored by Vignali.

No goal even between Quincitava and Vischese and again the two teams to compete for the victory with shots from eleven meters. Also in this match, nerostellati perfect and victorious 5-4, with the exclamation point that this time, as mentioned, Nicolasi puts it. Many more goals, on the other hand, were seen at the fifth edition of the Francesco Foti Memorial, which was also held yesterday, whose victory went to the Vercelli del Trino, led by coach Ugo Yon who, curiously, for the fourth time won the trophy.

Trino who in the first game overcomes Agliè Valle Sacra with a clear 5-0, thanks to the goals scored by Vergnasco, Brunera, Zannotti and the brace of Chiaria). In the second match, however, the Canavese derby between Agliè Valle Sacra and Ivrea is resolved by the goals of Bogdan and Brizzi for the oranges, while in the third and final match, which ended 0-0, penalties were served. More precise the Vercelli, who win 4-2 and thus bring the trophy home.

The prize was also awarded to the best player of the tournament, with the palm awarded to the new Ivrea central defender Davide Costa. As for the other friendlies scheduled, on Saturday 27 Banchette Ivrea, who last Thursday beat Quincitava 0-1 at Verney in Tavagnasco, thanks to a goal from Rotundo, lost 2-1 against Ceversama, with a goal by provisional 1-1 signed by Farinella. Victory instead of Colleretto, at the first exit, at home 3-2 against Montanaro: for the pedanei goals from Vitale, Amoruso and Davide Soster, while for the low Canavesani goals from Castrogiovanni and Capirone. A goal of difference also between Rivarolese and Sportiva Nolese, a match played yesterday morning at the synthetic Grande Torino in Rivarolo: the Argentine Ibanez decided the derby between grenade teams, giving the final 1-0 for the rivarolesi. Strambinese 1924 avalanche instead 4-0 on Valchiusella, in the match played on Friday 26: Scognamiglio scored a goal for the Azzurri, scoring a brace, then Fasolato and Tessari round up the score. Absent for personal reasons bomber Mendo. –

Loris Ponsetto