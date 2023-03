Nikola Jokic praised Joel Embiid after the challenge between the Nuggets and 76ers missed from the long with the new French passport.

“I think he is a great player. And he will be remembered as one of the most dominant in the NBA. He’s a beast and he’s so talented. He can contribute on the field in various ways. In the high post, he can shoot threes. He defends very well. And in some situations he can mark all players from 1 to 5. He’s really a great player” the Serbian told ESPN.