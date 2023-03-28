Victor Hugo Zapata, Electrical Engineer, General Manager of VHZ Ingeniería, a company dedicated to infrastructure, with more than ten call center offices built for important multinational companies in Colombia, expresses with pride and satisfaction that the opening of the new Olaya headquarters in Pereira For Be Call Group it represents the culmination of a great project achieved together with Luis Ángel Martínez M., CEO and partner of Be Call.

For Víctor Hugo Zapata, Be Call is one of his main clients since after more than seven years, when Be Call began its operations in Colombia with a small office, there have been several new offices that VHZ has been implementing continuously, “VHZ makes available to its clients all the technology, furniture, designs, etc., so that they can only dedicate themselves to operating their business“

“VHZ is a well-known company for the quality of its work and for the seriousness of its management” points out Luis Ángel, while Víctor Hugo indicates that “Be Call has always been characterized by being very compliant with its obligations”.

THE SERVICE YOU WILL OFFER

Be Call is a company that was born in 2015, founded in Colombia by Luis Ángel Martínez M., a Spanish national, although he has lived in Pereira for fourteen years: “this dream that for me is Be Call was born seven years ago, when Víctor Hugo Zapata supported me unconditionally to set up a work center for 20 employees; That is why, as a result of this support, VHZ has been, and continues to be today, an important ally for the development of Be Call. Another fundamental pillar, without a doubt, have been our clients, mainly Tigo, who trusted from the first day in the work of Be Call professionals; As a result of that initial trust, we currently have more than 1,800 employees providing services for various clients and countries from our 10 service centers distributed between Pereira, Manizales, Armenia and Viterbo, with the city of Pereira being the headquarters and the place where they are located. located all the corporate services of the Organization”

This new Olaya headquarters stands out for its security in local and international networks, comfort, security and automation, such as access to facilities through facial recognition, and will serve Be Call to meet the important demand it receives from Your clients. The new facilities are located at Calle 20 N° 12 – 56, 2nd floor in the city of Pereira, “we intend to centralize from this headquarters all our operations for Tigo in all its skills: issuance and reception of calls, digital marketing and generation of leads, etc.”, points out Martínez.

As indicated by Víctor Hugo Zapata, the investment made in this facility exceeds one million dollars and he recalls that, thanks to investments of this caliber in the sector, Pereira has gone from being one of the cities with the highest unemployment rate to being a reference city as far as employability figures are concerned.

REFLECTION ON THE SECTOR

“Throughout these fourteen years that I have been living in Pereira, I have experienced the birth and development of the call and contact center sector in the city and it hurts me that this sector is surrounded by a certain bad image; At Be Call we continually try to seek the well-being of our collaborators and to promote the professional careers of many of them. It is true that it is hard and demanding work, but this bad reputation/image in most cases does not correspond to reality”

BE CALL COMMITS TO BRINGING THE SECTOR TO MUNICIPALITIES

Be Call has also just completed a few weeks ago a new headquarters in Viterbo (Caldas), in what is a clear commitment to the development of the industry in Municipalities where obtaining a formal job is not as easy as it can be in an intermediate or large city.

ABOUT THE STAFF WHO WORK AT BE CALL

Beyond the professional profile or the skills that the staff may have, the opportunities that Be Call offers in terms of professional growth are important. “I started in another company as a sales telemarketer and little by little I grew professionally and managed a multinational in Lima and later here in Colombia. We ask for enthusiasm and dedication; We provide the rest: training, motivation and comfort in the facilities”, shares Martínez

THANKS

“I take this opportunity to thank Victor, a person who is of great importance in the development of BeCall, thank our client Tigo who was the one who trusted us at the time, and also the rest of our clients who are the reason for being here and, Of course, thanks to the city of Pereira, which I hope will continue to grow with this contribution that Be Call, VHZ and Caldas Motor culminate today”

AN IMPORTANT PARTNER

Josué Caballero Olivar is the number manager of Caldas Motor SA and owner of the building where the call center will operate. way to propitiate the facilities of this company building so that a company of this scope can function and above all as an employment solution for Pereira”