(LaPresse) The Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk won her first WTA title in a final with a strong symbolic charge, beating the Russian Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5, on the court as a neutral athlete. At the end of the match, as already announced, Kostyuk refused to shake hands with her opponent and to pose for the classic ritual photos. Then, during the award speech, the athlete born in Kiev wanted to dedicate the victory to all her compatriots and to all those “who are fighting and dying right now”. (LaPresse)