The competition for the most important public office in the city begins, the Mayor’s Office of Cali, and we have a bunch of pre-candidates that add up to a little more than 30 people.

Those counted to the Mayor’s Office

Among those who repeat and possibly the strongest options so far, are: Roberto Ortiz, who ranked second in the 2019 elections with a little more than 190,000 votes that allowed him to occupy a seat in the Cali Council for the statute of the opposition; Third place in the same electoral contest went to Alejandro Eder, who obtained almost 135,000 votes.

Both pre-candidates have similarities such as their entrepreneurial spirit and the opposition of opponents of Jorge Ivan Ospina’s government, they have also remained in force in the city’s neighborhoods. The big difference between the two is that Roberto Ortiz enjoys greater acceptance in popular neighborhoods, while Alejandro Eder obtains it from the most luxurious neighborhoods.

What in my opinion does not mean a problem for anyone, is a matter of strategy to approach the places where they should be reinforced.

The female candidates

Without a doubt, this campaign will have two leading women, Miyerlandi Torres and Diana Rojas; The first comes from serving as Secretary of Health of Cali and has been praised for the good management that he gave to the health sector during the crisis that caused the Covid 19 pandemic, perhaps being one of the few positive efforts that the Government will be able to show. current. On her side, Diana Rojas, who was the private secretary of former Cali mayor Maurice Armitage during his term and later elected Cali Councilor, vehemently opposing the questionable management of Mayor Jorge Ivan Ospina from the Council.

The two seek to be candidates for a significant group of citizens and are already in the city’s neighborhoods collecting the necessary signatures that will allow them to obtain endorsement as independents and compete on October 29.

the wow factor

Much has been said in the city about the possible aspiration of the businessman and owner of América de Cali, Tulio Gomez, who presumably is already preparing with a strategic team to start a campaign in the city.

The businessman’s name does not go down badly with citizens either, since he enjoys a good image with football fans and recently became the savior of hundreds of jobs that would be lost due to the closure of stores on 14 when reopening some supermarkets under the figure of Agromercados The mountain.

Everything remains to be seen, but as far as I am concerned these would be the finalists in this race where only one will win.

