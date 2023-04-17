If you’ve never heard of Nomady, here you can find out how the platform works for camping on private land.

Nomady is a kind of camping Air BnB, where hosts make their land available for tents and campers. A platform for nature-loving campers and hosts. It is not about classic camping, but individual offers on private land.

Nomady, how the platform for camping on private land works

On Nomady, hosts share their places to camp in the middle of nature, but also huts, existing tents, outdoor camping facilities. The idea was born from two young Swiss, Oliver Huber and Paolo De Caro, who in two years raised funding to develop the idea. In the meantime, a community was born and raised, currently made up of over 22,000 campers and over 440 camps.

Nomady currently offers many facilities in Switzerland and tries to expand the offer in Italy with new hosts who wish to offer experiences immersed in nature and promote sustainable tourism, culture and local products. In short, life in the open air, whether in a tent, in camper vans or in special accommodations.

