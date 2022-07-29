After winning the runner-up in the 2022 East Asian Cup Women’s Football Tournament with 1 win and 2 draws, the Chinese women’s football team will start a new preparation process. According to the plan, the whole team left Tokyo, Japan on the flight at 5:15 pm local time on July 27th, and flew to San Francisco, USA, and then started overseas training for more than a month. During this period, the team will play a total of more than 10 warm-up games with Major League teams and local college teams. Attackers Tang Jiali and Zhang Linyan will not go to the United States with the Chinese women’s football team because they are confirmed to join the CFF women’s football team in Madrid, Spain and the Grasshopper women’s football team in Switzerland respectively.

It is reported that among the 30 players who will go to Japan with the Chinese women’s football team, forwards Tang Jiali and Zhang Linyan will not accompany the team to the United States. This is because Tang Jiali has confirmed her transfer to Madrid CFF Club in Spain after playing for the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur club for one season on loan. In fact, after playing the East Asian Cup with the Chinese women’s football team, Tang Jiali has posted on her personal social platform, suggesting that she is about to start a new journey of studying abroad. Since Tang Jiali’s visa to Europe will only take effect on the 30th of this month, she will temporarily stay in Japan for the past two days, and then go to Madrid later this week. At present, there are 16 participating teams in La Liga Women’s Football, and CFF Madrid ranked 13th in La Liga last season. Since the team was promoted to La Liga in the 2017 season, it has been in the middle of the league. The club also hopes to improve the offense by introducing Tang Jiali.

Zhang Linyan, another striker who has been confirmed to join the Swiss Grasshoppers women’s football team, will return to China with the Chinese men’s football selection team on the afternoon of the 28th local time. This is because she needs to go through a series of procedures at home to play football in Europe.

It is reported that the Chinese women’s football team is expected to leave for China on September 1.

Text/Xiao Zhen