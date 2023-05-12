Novak Djokovic before entering the Masters 1000 in Rome: “Everything is fine”

You’ve been trading world number one with Carlos Alcaraz for several months, but you haven’t faced each other for over a year…

Yes, it’s amazing that we haven’t been in the same draw since the start of the season. But it’s due to circumstances, on his side as well as mine. He will become N.1 again after this tournament in Rome whatever happens there. And he deserves it. He plays awesome tennis. He is the player to beat on this surface, without a doubt. Obviously, everything also depends on whether or not Nadal is at Roland-Garros. But Alcaraz is one of the main favorites without a doubt. We only met once, last year in Madrid (victory of Alcaraz). And if we meet here, it will only be in the final. We both hope to reach the final. But it’s a long tournament and there are a lot of very good players.