Novak Djokovic has become the tennis player with the most victories in Grand Slam tournaments

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic beat Norwegian Casper Ruud in three sets (7-6, 6-3, 7-5) in the men’s final of Roland Garros in Paris, one of the four big tournaments of the tennis season. For Djokovic it is the third victory in Paris and the 23rd in the Grand Slam tournaments, one more than the Spaniard Rafael Nadal (absent in Paris due to physical problems): he has therefore become the most successful tennis player of the modern era, as well as the one with the most finals disputed (35). Thanks to the victory obtained in Paris, he too will return first in the world rankings.

The women’s final at Roland Garros took place on Saturday and was won by Poland’s Iga Swiatek, who beat Czech Karolina Muchova. For Swiatek, who is 22, it was the second consecutive victory in Paris and the third in his career.

