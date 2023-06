OPD is releasing these pictures in hopes the community can help identify these individuals who were walking in the area prior to the homicide of Matheus Gaidos.

The shooting occurred on 6-21-23, in the 400 block of 26th Street.

More in the link: pic.twitter.com/bd0lAYtPbc

— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) June 27, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook