Kevin Großkreutz suffers a setback in the fight for promotion to the regional league with the Dortmund fifth division club TuS Bövinghausen. He himself goes overboard. The 2014 World Champion sees the red card in the first half.

Dhe former soccer world champion Kevin Grosskreutz received a red card in the Oberliga Westfalen for a verbal slip and also lost his position as player-coach. “The step of replacing the coaching team had already been discussed in advance,” he said „Bild“.

He also explained his dismissal in the 3:7 of TuS Bövinghausen against SG Finnentrop/Bamenohl in the 34th minute: “I said something like ‘let the idiots cheer’ to my colleagues. But unfortunately too loud.” He hopes “that I might only get a two-game ban. It might be good for me, because my left arm still hurts.” It was there that he was recently plagued by a muscle injury. In the specialist magazine “Reviersport” he had said about the dismissal: “That must not happen to me.”

Meanwhile, managing director Ajan Dzaferoski announced Großkreutz’s farewell at the end of the season on Monday morning: “Kevin Großkreutz will leave us in the summer. He’s moving to SV Wacker Obercastrop in the Westphalian League.”

Grosskreutz was promoted after Sebastian Tyrala’s resignation in December. Managing director Safet Dzaferoski had already announced the new change of coach and explained: “It seemed to work that way at first. As has now been shown, this is not the case. There has to be a coach on the line who cleans up from back to front,” he said.

Admonition from the club boss

Referee Martin Gratzla said about the red card for Grosskreutz that he didn’t know whether the 34-year-old had scolded an opponent or a teammate. But that doesn’t play a role in the decision. He knows what he saw the red card for.” Club boss Dzaferoski also issued a warning: “Unfortunately, I didn’t catch what he said. Actually, he has to have a bit of control over that.”

The home defeat against the seventh-placed team was a major setback in the promotion race for Dortmund’s fifth division team. The Großkreutz team is currently third in the table with 44 points behind the second teams from Preußen Münster (52) and SC Paderborn (44). Most recently Bövinghausen went five games without a win.