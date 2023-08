Austria’s men’s national basketball team starts qualifying for the 2027 World Cup against Armenia and Albania. In the pre-qualification draw on Tuesday in Munich, the Austrian Basketball Association (ÖBV) team was drawn into group C with these two countries. This first qualifying round will be held between February 2024 and February 2025.

The selection of team boss Chris O’Shea clearly failed earlier this month in the pre-qualification for the EM 2025.

