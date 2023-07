Austria Lustenau can also count on offensive player Yadaly Diaby next season. As the club announced on Wednesday, the 21-year-old’s loan from French cooperation club Clermont Foot will be extended for a year.

Last season, the Guinea international made 22 league appearances and three games in the European Cup play-off for Vorarlberg. In total, Diaby managed four goals and three assists.

