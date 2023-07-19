Home » North Korea, US soldier deserts and crosses the border: arrested – Corriere TV
World

North Korea, US soldier deserts and crosses the border: arrested – Corriere TV

by admin
North Korea, US soldier deserts and crosses the border: arrested – Corriere TV

Confirmation from Washington: Travis King had to be deported for disciplinary reasons

(LaPresse) The contours of the alleged arrest, in North Korea, of an American soldier who was visiting the border village of Panmunjom, located within the Demilitarized Zone, are still unclear. The US military has confirmed the news, but so far the Pyongyang authorities have not released any comment on the news. The second class soldier’s name is Travis King, 23, has been on duty since 2021 and would be the first known American detained in North Korea in nearly five years. But it is probable that King – a cavalry scout from the 1st Armored Division – defected and deliberately crossed the border between South and North Korea, before being arrested by the Pyongyang authorities in the Demilitarized Zone. King, in fact, had served almost two months in a South Korean prison for assault – he was released on July 10 – and was about to be repatriated for disciplinary reasons. He was supposed to leave for Fort Bliss, Texas, where he would face further military trial and discharge from service. At the airport, after passing through security checks, he would instead have fled, joining a group for a tourist visit to Panmunjom. Then the voluntary escape to North Korea, according to what was also confirmed by the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin. (LaPresse)

July 19, 2023 – Updated July 19, 2023, 12:04 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Coronavirus in the world, in California cases increased by 17% for the Delta variant. In Japan I risk the Olympics behind closed doors

You may also like

the presentation of the new shirt on 21...

South Korea’s Heavy Rainfall Causes 16,000 Evacuations, 13...

Beyond the Parthenon the Athens of the invisible

Udinese – Today we take to the field,...

Udinese market – Becao flies to Türkiye /...

Singapore Takes First Place in 2023 Henley Passport...

A partner who pushes me to realize my...

Traditional crafts and the creativity of children in...

Over 36 Hours and Four Kidnapped Officials: Inmates...

Attacks on FC Partizan spokeswoman Biljana Obradović Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy