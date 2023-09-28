Fuel Deficit and Energy Crisis Worsen in Cuba’s Struggling Economy

Headline: Cuba Faces Worsening Economic and Energy Problems, Officials Warn

Introduction:

Cuba is set to experience a further deterioration in its economy and energy situation, according to officials speaking on the Round Table program. Despite efforts to maintain calm, the current summary of the situation given by invited officials has only added to the already tense conditions facing the country. Issues such as transportation reduction, water pumping problems, electricity outages, and other economic cuts are expected to worsen in the coming days, contributing to a state of alarm among Cubans.

Fuel Deficit and Electricity Generation:

The energy crisis in Cuba has been further aggravated by a critical shortage of fuel required for electricity generation. The Minister of Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O Levy, acknowledged the alarming situation, predicting a deficit of over 400 megawatts per day in the coming days. He attributed the lack of fuel to process in Cuban plants to problems with suppliers, emphasizing that the country is only refining oil in Havana. Although there are negotiations and prospects of receiving certain amounts of fuel in October, the minister noted that it would still be significantly lower than previous months.

Impact of International Suppliers and Domestic Fuels:

The minister also mentioned challenges with the quality of fuel supplied by international suppliers, further delaying its distribution, especially in the case of diesel. While he stressed that consumption can be reduced, de la O Levy maintained that importing fuel is vital for overcoming the difficult situation. He also expressed the government’s aim to use domestic fuels more, despite their high sulfur content and viscosity, which cause problems for thermoelectric plants.

Economic Challenges and Measures:

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil Fernández, acknowledged the complexity of the country’s economy, which is facing a deficit of offers and inflation. Sectors such as agriculture and transportation are experiencing the greatest impacts. Measures announced include cutting workplace operations and introducing teleworking and remote work to prioritize essential activities. The impact on the population is expected to be minimized by reducing meetings of officials and carefully managing the basic basket distribution.

Pre-existing Challenges and Recent Developments:

Cuba has been grappling with prolonged blackouts for over a year, with frequent breakdowns in thermoelectric plants contributing to the energy crisis. Recent measures, such as the suspension of non-basic activities in certain provinces during peak hours and restricting water pumping and air conditioning, have been implemented to address the situation. However, these efforts have not fully resolved the ongoing challenges faced by the country.

Conclusion:

As Cuba faces worsening economic and energy problems, officials have urged citizens to remain calm and explore alternative solutions. The government is actively working on improving the fuel supply situation and is also considering a shift towards renewable energy to reduce dependence on imported fuels. Despite the difficulties, officials maintain that Cuba will not be brought to a complete standstill and emphasize the importance of organizing and prioritizing activities to minimize the impact on the population.

