Official! Dino Toppmöller is the new coach

As expected, Eintracht Frankfurt has signed Dino Toppmöller as the new coach. As the Hessians announced on Monday, the 42-year-old will receive a contract until the summer of 2026. Toppmöller’s contract with Bayern Munich had previously been terminated.

Julian Nagelsmann’s former assistant coach will succeed successful coach Oliver Glasner for the new season, whose premature end on the Main was already certain at the beginning of May. For Toppmöller it is the first head coaching job in the Bundesliga.

“It was only a matter of time before Dino Toppmöller worked as head coach in the Bundesliga. We are happy to have won him over with his expertise, his profound understanding of football and his high level of interpersonal skills,” said sporting director Markus Krösche.

Toppmöller has a “very good reputation” and “learned to achieve great things in Dudelingen with few resources and to take young, developing players to the next level as the main head coach.”

After his time as an SBU player, he has “always had a special relationship with Eintracht,” said Toppmöller: “Now returning as head coach to this club with its great emotionality and its unique fans in the heart of Europe means both an honor and a challenge for me .”

He has “the same idea of ​​​​football” as the club and is “sure that we will continue to experience great football festivals together in the future.” He is bringing Nelson Morgado and Erwin Bradasch to Frankfurt as new assistant coaches.

Born in Saarland, he began as a coach in the last years of his career and acted as player-coach for fifth division club SV Mehring and Luxembourg second division club Hamm Benfica between 2013 and 2016. In his first pure coaching position, he led the Luxembourg top club F91 Dudelingen to three championships before taking over the Belgian second division club Royal Excelsior Virton for six months. From July 2020 he finally became Nagelsmann’s assistant, first at Leipzig and then at Bayern.