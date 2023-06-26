Official: Guerreiro will sign with FC Bayern until 2026

Status: 06/23/2023 10:21 a.m

Now it’s official: Raphaël Guerreiro is the second newcomer to Bundesliga club Bayern Munich. The Portuguese comes on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund and has signed a contract until June 30, 2026.

“Raphaël Guerreiro has been one of the best and most consistent players in the Bundesliga for years. He is versatile and has international experience,” said Jan-Christian Dreesen, CEO of the record champions.

This is the first time a player has switched from Borussia Dortmund to FC Bayern since Mats Hummels in 2016. The 29-year-old, who can be used on the left wing as well as in central midfield, does not cost the Munich team a fee. In his seven years at BVB he scored 30 goals and 43 assists in 162 Bundesliga games.

Tuchel an argument for the change

Guerreiro himself is quoted in the FC Bayern press release as saying: “When the call came from FC Bayern, my decision was made quickly. It’s an honor for me to be able to play for this great club and I also appreciate Thomas Tuchel from our time together at Dortmund very much.” At Munich, he intensified the competitive pressure on Alphonso Davies and Leroy Sané on the left.

Guerreiro became European champion with Portugal in 2016. Under Tuchel he moved to Dortmund in 2016, where he played 224 competitive games in seven years. In the past Bundesliga season, he made 12 assists in 27 games for BVB. His contract with BVB is now expiring.

Source: BR24Sport 06/23/2023 – 10:54 a.m