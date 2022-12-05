Home Sports OFFICIAL – Inter, Inzaghi’s squad list for Malta’s withdrawal
OFFICIAL – Inter, Inzaghi’s squad list for Malta’s withdrawal

OFFICIAL – Inter, Inzaghi’s squad list for Malta’s withdrawal

Inter has flown to Malta to continue preparations in view of the return of official commitments: here is the squad list

Inter flew to Malta to continue preparations in view of the return of official commitments, with the first appointment set for Wednesday 4 January 2023 at the San Siro against Napoli. The team will be busy for a training camp which will end on Friday 9 December and will play two friendly matches.

Here is the list of Nerazzurri called up:

Samir Handanovic Alex Cordaz Gabriel Brazão Nikolaos Botis Milan Skriniar Francesco Acerbi Alessandro Bastoni Alessandro Fontanarosa Federico Dimarco Robin Gosens Raoul Bellanova Kristjan Asllani Nicolò Barella Roberto Gagliardini Hakan Calhanoglu Henrikh Mkhitaryan Edin Dzeko Valentin Carboni Tommaso Guercio Stefano Di Pentima Aleksandar Stankovic Nicolò Biral Dennis Curatolo Nikola Iliev Andrea Pelamatti Silas Andersen Jan Zuberek

