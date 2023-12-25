Official Note of the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation

The FEPCUBE Debuts in Intercontinental Baseball Series and Announces YouTube Channel

The Cuban Professional Baseball Federation, also known as FEPCUBE, has been making waves in recent weeks as it prepares for its debut in the Intercontinental Baseball Series. The tournament, set to take place in Colombia starting on January 25, 2024, will mark the first appearance of the Cuban exile team.

In anticipation of the tournament, FEPCUBE has announced some of the players who will represent the Cuban team. Notable figures such as Odrisamer Despaigne, Ariel Miranda, and Yunesky Maya are among the players who will be part of the team, which will be named “Homeland and Life.”

In addition to these developments, FEPCUBE has also joined the world of social media with the launch of its official YouTube channel. The federation premiered its channel with the release of a video inviting the public to a live press conference.

The premiere video stated, “Join us for an exciting live press conference broadcast on YouTube. Discover the latest news about FEPCUBE. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to obtain first-hand information.”

The live conference, scheduled for December 29, will feature FEPCUBE’s general manager, Orlando Hernandez, manager Brayan Pena, and president Mandy Yanes, along with other staff members and athletes. The federation encourages all interested individuals to tune in to the live event on their YouTube channel.

With the debut of the Cuban exile team in the Intercontinental Baseball Series and the launch of their official YouTube channel, FEPCUBE is certainly keeping fans and followers engaged and excited for what’s to come.