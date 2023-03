Frenchman Sébastien Ogier won his seventh Rally Mexico and set a new competition record. After the third part of the World Championship, he leads the standings, even though he did not ride last time in Sweden. The eight-time world champion, who completes only selected competitions in the colors of Toyota, has a three-point lead over the Belgian Thierry Neuville. Czech driver Martin Prokop finished eleventh in Mexico and took fifth place in the WRC2 category.

