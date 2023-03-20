by mondopalermo.it – ​​6 hours ago

Guest of Verissimo in the March 19 episode, Cristina Scuccia spoke about her new life, from the passion for music to love. The former Sicilian nun released her first song a few days ago, “Happiness is a direction”, and she performed in Silvia Toffanin’s studio. “As a nun I was happy. But I always look for more. Never being satisfied and always looking for more and I’ll keep going”…Look!

WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Cristina Scuccia performs with her new song at Verissimo. The former Sicilian nun: «I’m a bit sexy in the video, I wanted to be daring» – THE VIDEO appeared 6 hours ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it».