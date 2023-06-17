Old acquaintance back in Mannheim: Rüdiger Rehm becomes the new Waldhof trainer

Status: 06/12/2023 7:34 p.m

SV Waldhof Mannheim announced the signing of Rüdiger Rehm from Heilbronn on Monday. The 44-year-old will succeed the recently dismissed Christian Neidhart.

“In the past two weeks we have sounded out the coaching market very meticulously and weighed up the possibilities of SV Waldhof Mannheim 07,” Tim Schork, Waldhof Managing Director Sport, is quoted as saying in a press release from the club. The Mannheimers presented the result of this exploration on Monday evening: 44-year-old Rüdiger Rehm is to lead the Waldhof into the second division in the coming season as the successor to the recently dismissed Christian Neidhart.

“Our goal was to find a coach who can identify 100 percent with the club and the entire environment. Not only as a player at SV Waldhof, but also in recent years as a coach, Rüdiger embodies a lot of passion, conviction and intensity.” , explains Schork. Rehm knows the league very well and has shown in the interviews that he is passionate about the job at SVW, Schork continued.

ascension trainer with Wiesbaden and Grossaspach

As a coach, Rüdiger Rehm had already made it into the 2nd Bundesliga with SV Wehen Wiesbaden and into League 3 with SG Sonnenhof Großaspach. Most recently, Rehm was head coach of FC Ingolstadt 04, where he averaged 1.55 points per game in the 3rd division. As a player, Rehm had already worn the jersey of the Palatinate from 1997 to 2001 and played 97 games for SV Waldhof Mannheim.

“It’s really a great feeling to be able to work again at Alsenweg and at the Carl Benz Stadium. I’ve had a great time here as a player,” said Rehm, looking forward to his new role as head coach. “We already have a good framework and have already done some preparatory work. At the same time, I’m looking forward to getting to know the team and all the employees. We’ll tackle it together,” Rehm is quoted as saying in the club’s press release.