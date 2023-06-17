How to take advantage of the niches in the living room wall — idealista/news

The niches in the living room wall they are an architectural element that can add a touch of style to your home. You will be able to create display areas for art objects, books and other decorative items.

The niches can be made in different materials and sizes, allowing you to customize the space according to your aesthetic needs and preferences.

One of the first things to consider when deciding to integrate niches into the living room wall is the position. It’s important to choose an area that is both visually interesting and functional. Another thing to take into consideration is the type of objects you want to display in the niches. The most popular objects are works of art, photographs, plants and design objects.

What to display in a niche in the living room wall

Once the space has been obtained and the part painted, it is necessary to choose what to display in the niche. The alternatives are many, including for displaying decorative objects, organizing books and magazines, or as a functional space for storing everyday items. Here are some ideas that might inspire you:

Create a mini library : if you are an avid reader, transform the niche into a welcoming bookcase for your favorite books. Add wooden or glass shelves to organize volumes and create an inviting reading nook.

: if you are an avid reader, transform the niche into a welcoming bookcase for your favorite books. Add wooden or glass shelves to organize volumes and create an inviting reading nook. Exhibition of works of art and photographs : Use the niche to showcase your artwork, photography, or personal collections. Choose frames and supports matching the color of the wall to make the most of the exhibits.

: Use the niche to showcase your artwork, photography, or personal collections. Choose frames and supports matching the color of the wall to make the most of the exhibits. Add plants and flowers: don’t forget a touch of greenery for your niche that you will get thanks to plants and flowers. Choose plants that suit the light and humidity conditions of the room and use matching pots and containers for a harmonious look.

How to take advantage of deep niches in the living room

The deep niches in the living room they offer a unique opportunity to make the most of the available space and create original and functional furnishing solutions. In other words, they can also be used to create livable and original spaces, not just limiting themselves to displaying objects.

For example, you could create a relaxation corner placing a comfortable armchair and a reading lamp inside the niche. This space can become your personal refuge for reading, listening to music or simply relaxing after a long day.

If the niche is large enough, you might even consider turning it into a small office or work area. To do this, set up a desk and an ergonomic chair, making sure you have electrical outlets and good lighting available

Furnish a niche at the entrance to the living room

Furnishing a niche at the entrance to the living room is an opportunity to establish the mood of the house right from the entrance door. An interesting idea is to use the niche as a small hallway or coat rack, where you can hang coats, store shoes and place decorative objects to create a pleasant and tidy environment.

To get the most out of the space, it’s important to consider the lighting of the alcove. Adequate lighting, such as the use of spotlights or pendant lights, can enhance your space and highlight the exhibits.

Remember that to further enhance the niches in the living room wall you should aim for the installation of LED lights or spotlights. Consider this tip to highlight the exhibits and create a sophisticated atmosphere. Finally, the use of colors and materials coordinated with the rest of the living room will help create a harmonious and well-designed environment.