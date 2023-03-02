Olimpia Milano-Partizan, nominative sale of tickets. This is the decision of the prefect of Milan to protect public order. Ansa reports it.

Only named tickets for the Euroleague Olimpia Milan-Partizan Belgrade basketball match scheduled for Thursday 9 March are on sale, with stamped complete personal data of the purchasers.

This was decided by the prefect of Milan, Renato Saccone, after consultation with the provincial committee for public order and safety.

Already in the session of 27 February the ‘Analysis Committee for the Safety of Sporting Events’ had requested – recalls a note from the Prefecture – “an in-depth examination of the risk profiles in relation to any retaliation actions connected to the aggression perpetrated in Rome , last February 4, by a group of Red Star supporters to the detriment of Roma fans”.

The prefect’s decision was therefore taken to “ensure the protection of public order and safety” or, at least, to reduce “the risk opportunities associated with the event to a minimum”