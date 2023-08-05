Olimpia-Real España Clásico: A Look at the Historic Rivalry

Title: Highly Anticipated Clásico between Olimpia and Real España Sets Stage for a Thrilling Showdown

This Saturday, August 5, football fans in Tegucigalpa are in for a treat as the first clásico of the Apertura 2023 tournament is set to take place between Olimpia and Real España at the renowned Nacional de Tegucigalpa stadium. The match promises to deliver an electrifying clash between two esteemed teams with a long-standing rivalry.

Kicking off at 7 pm, this will be the third game hosted by the capital venue this season, following the successful showdowns between Motagua and UPNFM, along with the Central American Cup match between the two-time Honduran soccer champion and CAI of Panama.

The upcoming classic encounter between Olimpia and Real España holds great significance as both clubs recently participated in the Central American tournament, where neither of them managed to taste victory. Adding to the intrigue, the King of Cups, Real España, will make their debut appearance in the championship this year after missing out on matchday 1 due to international friendly matches in the United States.

Meanwhile, Real España, led by coach “Palomo” Rodríguez, will be buoyed by their recent triumph over Victoria, a thrilling 3-2 victory at the San Pedro Sula Olympic Stadium. However, it’s worth noting that Rodríguez is yet to secure a win in classics with “La Maquina,” the club he took over for the Clausura 2023.

Real España will also be hoping to break their eight-year losing streak on the capital’s soil. Their last triumph in Tegucigalpa dates back to 2015 when they clinched a close 1-2 victory.

In terms of historical series, Olimpia has held the upper hand over Real España, winning 102 out of the 265 encounters between the two teams. Real España has emerged victorious 57 times, while 106 matches have ended in draws. When playing on Tegucigalpa turf, Olimpia has dominated with 58 wins compared to Real España’s 15 victories, with 52 matches ending in draws.

Notably, Olimpia has maintained an impressive unbeaten streak of 14 games against Real España in Tegucigalpa, further elevating the significance of this upcoming clásico clash.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM and will be televised on TVC. Football enthusiasts can brace themselves for an intense encounter as Olimpia and Real España field their possible lineups. For Olimpia, the team is expected to feature Edrick Menjivar, Maylor Nunez, Brian Beckeles, Jose Garcia, Carlos Sanchez, Jorge Alvarez, Carlos Pineda, Jose Pinto, Edwin Rodriguez, Jorge Benguche, and Yustin Grove. On the other hand, Real España is likely to field Michael Perello, Carlos Mejía, Gerson Chávez, Anfronit Tatum, Franklin Flores, Mayron Flores, Juan Vieyra, Jhow Benavidez, Miguel Carrasco, Carter Bodden, and Raí Villa.

Excitement is building up as football enthusiasts eagerly await the kickoff of this highly anticipated clásico in Tegucigalpa. Both Olimpia and Real España will be vying to showcase their prowess on the field and secure a precious victory in this fiercely contested match.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

