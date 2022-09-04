WEAPONS

Two things absolutely not to be thrown away for the Oltrepo: the 2-0 at the Academy and the passage of the cup. God forbid, especially the landing in the round of 16, with a day to spare. A goal that Varzi 1916, always in the name of the patron Catenacci, had been pursuing for some time. And if there was a happy person, to have realized this little dream, in the first year of the new Oltrepo project, on Tuesday evening he was the red and white number one. Mister Albertini, on the other hand, made a niche for the team. He wants to show a very different face, but you know, at the start of the season, not everything is well oiled yet. «I would say – the coach observed at the end of the match – that the passage of the round was a very widespread desire. In addition to mine, the company cared a lot, the president Catenacci first and foremost. It was a goal sought in recent years. Being able to win the first two official races valid for the three points must give us that confidence to believe in our means. The result, then, the two goals, the fact of not having conceded goals and not having risked too much, with a rapid improvement compared to last Saturday, with Codogno ».

So what went wrong? «I’m not very satisfied with the performance compared to how we prepared for this match, knowing how our opponents would have played. Especially in the first half we didn’t show that rhythm and quality that we have in our strings. Too slow, predictable, I dare say obvious. It’s true, we built, even took a crossbar with the goalkeeper rejected after Grasso’s conclusion, but I told the boys in the interval that we weren’t what I expected ». The double change at the start of the second half (outside Zani and Iervolino, inside Gnaziri and Paparella) instead gave a sort of shock to the team. And so in the arc of minus 20 ‘, here are the two goals that marked the match. The first ever goal by Alessandro Paparella, good at following the header of Gnaziri (the two newcomers) and yet another seal of the soluto Grasso inside the area. The replica of the derby, meanwhile, will not be long in coming. Sunday 4 September, at the first championship (15.30) of Excellence group A, also at the Comunale di Broni, the script is repeated. Oltrepo and Accademia will in fact have the opportunity to challenge each other again. –