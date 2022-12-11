Home Sports Pordenone reassembled twice: ends equal with Vicenza
Sports

Pordenone reassembled twice: ends equal with Vicenza

by admin
Pordenone reassembled twice: ends equal with Vicenza

LIGNANO. Three points in the last four games: Pordenone fails to return to victory as they hoped in the big match against the leaders Vicenza and therefore regain the lead of the standings in group A of series C. At Teghil in Lignano it ends 2-2 and for the lizards there is a pinch of regret: the boys of the illustrious ex Mimmo Di Carlo were joined twice by the red and white, even ten left in the second half.

And so the top at 34 points is taken by Pro Sesto, victorious 2-1 on the Pergolettese field, and Feralpisalò, protagonist of a peremptory 4-0 at home with Novara. Vicenza remains one point behind at 33, joined by Lecco (2-1 at Padua), while the neroverde team rises to 32, alone in fifth place. Detached from the others, the closest pursuer is Pro Patria at an altitude of 28 after the 1-0 obtained on the Piacenza field.

The guests immediately start strong, pressing in search of the advantage. And in the 17th minute it takes a good save from Festa to say no to Rolfini’s powerful right-back. In the 23rd minute Burrai tries from distance directly from a free kick: the ball over the crossbar. Neroverdi very close to the advantage in the 25th minute: right-footed shot by Dubickas, the ball just wide.

It was the prelude to the home team’s goal, which arrived in the 31st minute thanks to Candellone’s quick tap-in a few steps away from the Vicenza goal. Nothing remarkable happened until the end of the first half, but just at the end Vicenza equalized through Rolfini.

See also  Wimbledon, today women's semifinals. And it already assigns a title

Everything to be redone, therefore, in the second half. Pordenone doesn’t lose heart and in the 4th minute finds the new advantage: a splendid free-kick by Burrai which hits the top corner. On the rejected Pirrello arrives first of all and scores the 2-1.

The huge game is down again for the green lizards, who however remain outnumbered in the 19th minute due to Pinato’s second yellow card. Vicenza obviously presses and in the half hour they still find the equalizer, thanks to the top scorer Ferrari, ten goals for him, who takes advantage of Stoppa’s assist, after a large number in the middle of the black and green area.

PORDENONE-LR VICENZA 2-2
PORDENONE (4-3-1-2): Party; Bruscagin, Pirrello, Ajeti, Benedetti; Zammarini (44′ st Palombi), Burrai, Pinato; Deli (20′ st Torrasi); Candellone, Dubickas (33′ st Biondi). Available: Martinez, Giust, Giorico, Piscopo, Maset, La Rosa, Bassoli, Ingrosso, Negro, Destito. All. Di Carlo.
LR VICENZA (3-4-2-1): Confente; Ierardi, Pasini, Sandon (43′ st Bellich); Dalmonte, Zonta, Scarsella, Greco (38′ st Begic); Rolfini (43′ st Alessio), Giacomelli (18′ st Stoppa); Ferrari. Extras: Brzan, Desplanches, Corradi, Padella, Mion, Cappelletti, Pellizzari, Parlato, Lattanzio. All.: Malfatti.
Referee: Unchain of Avezzano. Belsanti from Bari and Catallo from Frosinone were assistants. Djurdjevic of Trieste.
Scorers: Candellone in the 31st minute, Rolfini in the 45th minute; in the second half, Pirrello in the 4th minute, Ferrari in the 30th minute.
Notes: Pinato sent off in the 19th minute for a second yellow card. Ammonites Greco, Di Carlo, Benedetti and Zonta. Corners 1-4. Recovery: 0′ pt, 5′ st.

You may also like

Dolomiti Bellunesi dreams of the shot, then gets...

Fantasy World: top and flop of the quarterfinals,...

Morocco, who is En-Nesyri: Regragui’s striker between Chelsea,...

You listen to TV yesterday, Saturday 10 December,...

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Ronaldo is a player...

Autovelox, Marco D’Amore. The cars of the Gomorrah...

A dynamic response to all kinds of negative...

Inter transfer market, the club’s target players: Thuram...

World Cup-Messi’s pass shot Verhorst double-shot + absolute...

Canottieri defeated by Cornedo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy