LIGNANO. Three points in the last four games: Pordenone fails to return to victory as they hoped in the big match against the leaders Vicenza and therefore regain the lead of the standings in group A of series C. At Teghil in Lignano it ends 2-2 and for the lizards there is a pinch of regret: the boys of the illustrious ex Mimmo Di Carlo were joined twice by the red and white, even ten left in the second half.

And so the top at 34 points is taken by Pro Sesto, victorious 2-1 on the Pergolettese field, and Feralpisalò, protagonist of a peremptory 4-0 at home with Novara. Vicenza remains one point behind at 33, joined by Lecco (2-1 at Padua), while the neroverde team rises to 32, alone in fifth place. Detached from the others, the closest pursuer is Pro Patria at an altitude of 28 after the 1-0 obtained on the Piacenza field.

The guests immediately start strong, pressing in search of the advantage. And in the 17th minute it takes a good save from Festa to say no to Rolfini’s powerful right-back. In the 23rd minute Burrai tries from distance directly from a free kick: the ball over the crossbar. Neroverdi very close to the advantage in the 25th minute: right-footed shot by Dubickas, the ball just wide.

It was the prelude to the home team’s goal, which arrived in the 31st minute thanks to Candellone’s quick tap-in a few steps away from the Vicenza goal. Nothing remarkable happened until the end of the first half, but just at the end Vicenza equalized through Rolfini.

Everything to be redone, therefore, in the second half. Pordenone doesn’t lose heart and in the 4th minute finds the new advantage: a splendid free-kick by Burrai which hits the top corner. On the rejected Pirrello arrives first of all and scores the 2-1.

The huge game is down again for the green lizards, who however remain outnumbered in the 19th minute due to Pinato’s second yellow card. Vicenza obviously presses and in the half hour they still find the equalizer, thanks to the top scorer Ferrari, ten goals for him, who takes advantage of Stoppa’s assist, after a large number in the middle of the black and green area.

PORDENONE-LR VICENZA 2-2

PORDENONE (4-3-1-2): Party; Bruscagin, Pirrello, Ajeti, Benedetti; Zammarini (44′ st Palombi), Burrai, Pinato; Deli (20′ st Torrasi); Candellone, Dubickas (33′ st Biondi). Available: Martinez, Giust, Giorico, Piscopo, Maset, La Rosa, Bassoli, Ingrosso, Negro, Destito. All. Di Carlo.

LR VICENZA (3-4-2-1): Confente; Ierardi, Pasini, Sandon (43′ st Bellich); Dalmonte, Zonta, Scarsella, Greco (38′ st Begic); Rolfini (43′ st Alessio), Giacomelli (18′ st Stoppa); Ferrari. Extras: Brzan, Desplanches, Corradi, Padella, Mion, Cappelletti, Pellizzari, Parlato, Lattanzio. All.: Malfatti.

Referee: Unchain of Avezzano. Belsanti from Bari and Catallo from Frosinone were assistants. Djurdjevic of Trieste.

Scorers: Candellone in the 31st minute, Rolfini in the 45th minute; in the second half, Pirrello in the 4th minute, Ferrari in the 30th minute.

Notes: Pinato sent off in the 19th minute for a second yellow card. Ammonites Greco, Di Carlo, Benedetti and Zonta. Corners 1-4. Recovery: 0′ pt, 5′ st.