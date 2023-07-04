Olympia Basket Comiso restarts from Iurato and Salafia

After the reconfirmation of Giovanni Pace as sporting director and Massimiliano Farruggio and Alessandro D’Iapico as head of the technical staff, the roster that will play in the 2023/24 competitive season for theOlympia Basket Comiso.

The company restarts from two pillars: capital Carmelo Iurato and the pivot Lucio Salafia. The two players, who had already signed a two-year agreement last year, have strengthened their bond with Comiso by expressly expressing their willingness to continue the path undertaken last season by leading the winning ride of the Comiso team in the C Silver series championship.

Now they show up loaded and determined for the new Single C of Sicily and Calabria.

“I am really enthusiastic – declares Iurato – to continue the journey started together last year. In Comiso I found a healthy, ambitious, well-prepared club made up of good people who, with the right planning and without overdoing it, are building the foundations to bring Olympia back to the 40th anniversary of its birth, in categories more suited to the history and warmth of our fans”.

“I am very happy – says Salafia – to stay and continue to be part of this group, which was our strength throughout the last championship. I hope the fans fill the arena to help us, with their support, to achieve ever more ambitious goals. See you soon, go Olympia”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

