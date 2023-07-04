Former Georgian President Saakashvili unrecognizable. Zelensky: ‘Russia is killing him. Tortured slowly’

He reappeared in the courtroom lost weight e unrecognizablewith the face and the body emaciated. In April he had launched a dramatic I appeal saying to come slowly poisoned and, against the images, the presidential adviser of Kiev Mykhailo Podolyak accused today on Twitter the Georgia to “slowly and cynically” torture its former president, who is a citizen of Ukraine. Mikheil Saakashviliconnected online from the clinic Vivamedi with the court of Tbilisiwhere he is on trial, first appeared from February (pictured left as it is today, alongside as it was in 2021). His health conditions are being followed closely by Zelenskywho asked for it liberation immediate in a very hard Tweet in which he states that “the Russia is killing him” at the hands of the authorities of Tbilisi. “I have given instructions to summon the Georgian ambassador to express our strong protest and ask him to leave the country within 48 hours for consultations in his capital – he said Zelensky -. Again, I urge the authority georgiane to hand over the citizen of Ukraine Saakashvili to Ukraine for necessary treatment. I urge our partner to deal with this situation, don’t ignore it and save this man. No government in Europa has the right to execute people, life is a European core value“, he writes again, attaching the shocking images of the video link.

Arrested at his clandestine return in the country in 2021, Saakashvili is on trial for the repression of a demonstration in 2007. The ex Georgian presidentwho proclaims himself innocent, declared that the disintegration of the Russia is approaching and the government of Tblisi should take advantage of it to complain l’Abkhazia“naturally by peaceful means,” reports the Ukrainian site European Truth. The former Georgian president also received Ukrainian citizenship and the government of Kiev, as well as the European Parliament, has asked in recent months for his release on humanitarian grounds. “Do you really want to be Putin’s favorite and obedient vassals? – he wrote Podolyak on Twitter – do you really want to spoil your European prospects so much?”.

