Former Udinese – Beto doesn’t take off at Everton: the data on his new adventure

The Portuguese footballer does not take off at this time of the season. Here are all the data on Beto’s new adventure in Liverpool

The farewell to Udinese only arrived at the end of August for a completely senseless sum offered by Everton. Norberto Berchice Gomes Betuncal also known as Beto he had high expectations from his new experience. The boy couldn’t wait to be able to show off in what is the mecca for every modern footballer.

His arrival in Liverpool, however, was not the best. After the fantastic goal against Doncaster, for him a rapid descent into the hierarchy of the Toffies manager. Now the situation is not the best, with a club that is not giving them space to make an impact and indeed in the last seven matches has made him play for less than 300 minutes.

November 9 – 1.57pm

