Although the war in Ukraine has entered its second year, this does not prevent Serbian citizens from going to Russia.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/MN Press

Although the war in Ukraine entered its second year, passenger planes on the route Russia – Serbia are constantly full. These are mostly people returning from Russia to Serbia.

“We do not have tourist groups with Russia. There are regular lines from Belgrade, those flights are full. Mainly on the way back from Russia to Serbia“, He said Aleksandar Seničić, director of YUTA.

According to him, Serbs mostly travel to the Russian Federation for official reasons. Although the war continues, they do not hesitate to do the work they have in Russia.

“Serbs mostly travel officially, if they have business obligations in Russia, they visit family and those who work for them in Russia“, added Seničić.

(WORLD/B92)