Sky Sport – basket "NBA": "Regular Season" (10-14 marzo 2023)

Sky Sport – basket “NBA”: “Regular Season” (10-14 marzo 2023)

Also this year the great American basketball NBA is at home on Sky and in streaming on NOWwith the opportunity to admire all the great champions up close thanks to Sky Sport NBA (ch 209), the dedicated and reference channel of the Stars and Stripes tournament, on 24 hours a day, also with highlights, match summaries, features, specials and match analyses, as well as live matches and deferred matches day after.

Between 10 and 14 March they will be 8 meetings Of Regular Season of the US pro league to follow in direct are Sky e in streaming su NOW.

Videos, news, stats, results, insights and original digital content will be available on the site skysport.it/nba, the official NBA website in Italy for seven years now, to always be informed and updated, even in real time, on what is happening in the USA professional league. NBA also on the official social channels of Sky (fb/ig/tw @SkySportNBA), with special content, news and insights.

NBA (Regular Season) programming from March 10 to 14, live on Sky and streaming on NOW

Night Friday 10-Saturday 11 March

Ore 1                         Philadelphia 76ers-Portland Trail Balzers                                    Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Saturday 11am and 5pm Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Saturday 11th March

Ore 22                     Los Angeles Clippers-New York Knicks                                          Sky Sport NBA e NOW

live commentary Alessandro Mamoli and Matteo Soragna

(delayed on Sunday 12 March at 8 and 16 Sky Sport NBA and NOW)

Night Saturday 11-Sunday 12 March

Ore 2.30                 Golden State Warriors-Milwaukee Bucks                                    Sky Sport Uno e NOW

live commentary Francesco Bonfardeci and Mauro Bevacqua

(delayed on Sunday at 1.30pm and at 6pm Sky Sport NBA and NOW)

Ore 3                        Phoenix Suns-Sacramento Kings                                                     Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Sunday at 10 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Sunday 12 March

Ore 20.30              Denver Nuggets-Brooklyn Nets                                                        Sky Sport NBA e NOW

live commentary Flavio Tranquillo and Davide Pessina

(delayed Monday 13 March at 8; at 14; at 19.30 and at 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW)

Ore 24                     New Orleans Pelicans-Portland Trail Blazers                             Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Monday 13 March at 10 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Night Monday 13-Tuesday 14 March

Ore 1                         Houston Rockets-Boston Celtics                                                     Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Tuesday at 10 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

ore 3.30                  Golden State Warriors-Phoenix Suns                                            Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed on Tuesday at 14; at 19.30 and at 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; commentary Alessandro

Mamoli and Davide Pessina)

