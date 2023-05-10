Olympiacos beat Fenerbahce and fly to the Final Four, decisive Papanikolau and Sloukas

In front of a Sold Out Peace And Friendship Stadium, Olympiacos and Fenerbahce challenge each other in game 5 to reach Barcelona at the Final Four in Kaunas.

Ball of two scheduled at 20:30.

It’s win or GO home in Piraeus tonight! Game 5 action between @Olympiacos_BC and @FBBasketbolwho’s ready? 🔥 #EveryGameMatters pic.twitter.com/qDSRso2vtz — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) May 9, 2023

Teams up 34-31 after 16 minutes, with Papanikolau and Fall on one side, Guduric and Hayes-Davis on the other.

The Greeks extend with a 10-2 lead in the last 4 minutes, at the interval they are +11 on 44-33.

Itoudis’ men find no alternative to Guduric’s points, while the Reds continue to grind the game with Sloukas managing and finalizing.

Fenerbahce fails to return, the hosts control until the final 84-72.

.@Olympiacos_BC take the win in Game 5 and beat @FBBasketbol in a spectacular series! #EveryGameMatters pic.twitter.com/aB3VFhV6X3 — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) May 9, 2023

Looking forward to tomorrow’s two games 5, Olympiacos joins Barcelona in the Final Four.

Sloukas star with 22 points, 6 assists and 5 fouls suffered, Papanikolau in double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Vezenkov in front of Mike Brown finishes with 17 points and 5 rebounds. McKissic scores 11 points with 4 rebounds, for Fall there are 8 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Fenerbahce’s European season ends here, the first under Itoudis management. Guduric’s 26 with 8/12 from three are not enough, reached in double figures only by Motley (14+5 rebounds) and Edwards (10+2 assists but 3/11 from the field).