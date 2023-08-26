Olympic Champion Liu Shiying Struggles to Mobilize Herself, Misses World Championship Javelin Medal

Olympic champion Liu Shiying faced disappointment at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest as she missed out on a medal in the women’s javelin final. Despite achieving her best result of the season, Liu Shiying could only secure a sixth-place finish. After the competition, Liu Shiying admitted that she struggled to find the motivation to perform at her best, which she identified as her biggest issue.

Liu Shiying’s triumph at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago saw her claim the gold medal with a winning throw of 66.34 meters. This historic victory marked the first-ever Olympic gold for the Chinese team in the javelin throw event. However, since the Olympics, Liu Shiying has struggled to find her form due to injuries. Her season’s best throw of 61.63 meters before the World Championships placed her at a lowly 19th position in the world rankings.

During the qualifying round on the 23rd, Liu Shiying failed to meet the promotion line with her three attempts, achieving a best score of only 60.72 meters. As a result, she finished ninth among all participants and secured her spot in the final as a substitute. In the final, Liu Shiying’s first throw of 61.66 meters represented her best performance of the season.

Following her initial success, Liu Shiying faltered in her next two throws, committing fouls and failing to score. Her opponents gradually overtook her, and despite her best efforts, Liu Shiying was unable to produce a breakthrough in her final three throws. Ultimately, her best score in the six throws remained at 61.66 meters.

The women’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships proved to be a highly competitive affair. Colombian athlete Hurtado took the lead in the first five rounds with a throw of 65.47 meters. However, Japanese competitor Haruna Kitaguchi caused an upset with her final throw of 66.73 meters, claiming the championship in dramatic fashion. Hurtado settled for second place, while Australia’s Ritter secured the bronze medal with a throw of 63.38 meters.

Reflecting on her performance, Liu Shiying expressed mixed emotions. Although her results fell short of her expectations, she found consolation in her improved condition compared to the qualifying round. Ending the competition with her best performance of the season provided both comfort and encouragement. Liu Shiying observed, “From a technical standpoint, I can feel slight improvements, and the javelin feels better.”

Javelin is a sport renowned for its ancient roots and demanding technical requirements. It is often referred to as the most challenging throwing sport. Moreover, due to its nature as a high-impact sport, injuries are relatively common. Liu Shiying has previously mentioned that overcoming technical difficulties leads to greater distances and a sense of fulfillment.

During the Tokyo Olympic cycle, Liu Shiying made remarkable progress in her performance. She finished eighth in the 2017 World Championships, won the 2018 Asian Games, secured silver in the 2019 World Championships, and claimed gold in the 2021 Olympics. However, the continuous and intense competition schedule has taken a toll on her physically. Liu Shiying admitted, “I feel very tired and struggle to maintain peak performance consistently. This is my biggest challenge.”

Responding to a question about whether the pressure of being an Olympic champion contributed to her struggles, Liu Shiying revealed that her unsatisfactory results over the past two seasons had already tempered the euphoria of winning the Olympic title. She emphasized the importance of accepting failures as an athlete before experiencing future success, viewing it as a challenge that she must confront.

Looking ahead, Liu Shiying will dedicate herself to preparing for the Asian Games. She previously clinched the women’s javelin championship at the last Asian Games in Jakarta with a throw of 66.09 meters, setting a new tournament record. Chinese athlete Beikou Zhenhua, who won the World Championships, will be Liu Shiying’s main rival as she aims to defend her title at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

“I have been striving to rediscover my rhythm, but there are still areas for improvement. I will use the World Championships as a platform for reflection and further refinement of my skills. My hope is to deliver an even better performance at the Asian Games and win the championship,” Liu Shiying affirmed.

