The National Dance Drama “Hot Blood as a Song” Receives Acclaim with Three Consecutive Performances at Hunan Grand Theater

The national dance drama “Hot Blood as a Song” made a triumphant return with multiple performances at the Hunan Grand Theater. This acclaimed production, which recently won the 13th Chinese Dance “Lotus Award,” received a standing ovation from a packed audience.

“Hot Blood as a Song,” produced by the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and the Provincial Performing Arts Group, tells the story of Tian Han, Nie Er, and An E, passionate young individuals living in Shanghai during the 1930s. Despite the city’s prosperity, China was facing internal and external difficulties, and its people were suffering. Inspired by the September 18th Incident, the January 28th Incident, and the War of Resistance Against Japan, Tian Han, Nie Er, and An E joined the Communist Party of China and used their literary and artistic creations to raise awareness for the working class and advocate for anti-Japanese efforts and national salvation. Ultimately, they composed the iconic “March of the Volunteers,” aiming to awaken those who yearned for freedom and fight for independence and liberation.

The creative team behind “Hot Blood as a Song” boasts exceptional talent, including renowned artistic director Yang Xia, award-winning playwright Feng Bilie, and esteemed directors Li Shibo and Ma Bo. The lead roles are portrayed by exceptional young dancers who graduated from prestigious academies such as the Beijing Dance Academy and Shanghai Theater Academy. Since its premiere in May 2021, the show has garnered a tremendous following, with millions of discussions on social media platform Weibo.

After witnessing the performance, the audience members were filled with intense emotions. Wang, a teacher from Hunan Normal University, expressed the significance of revisiting history and remembering the national humiliation. Inspired by “Hot Blood as a Song,” Wang plans to further explore literary works of similar nature in the province. Notably, many children also attended the performance and were captivated by the production. One young student, Hu Lan, was moved to tears upon witnessing the portrayal of the September 18th Incident. It was a stark reminder of the brutality of war for Hu Lan, who now feels compelled to study diligently, acquire skills, and grow up to protect her country.

In October, “Hot Blood as a Song” will head to Beijing for further performances before embarking on a national tour, spreading its powerful message across the country.

(First trial: Tian Zhenyuan Second trial: Yu Hua Third trial: Wen Jie)

