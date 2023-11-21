Olympics: Stockholm is positioning itself for 2030

Olympia

Following the Swedish government, the capital Stockholm has also announced its support for the country’s candidacy for the 2030 Winter Olympics. Stockholm is ready to support the application with a municipal guarantee, said Finance Mayor Karin Wanngard on Tuesday. The prerequisite is that the state also provides financial and other guarantees.



21.11.2023 16.20

The National Olympic Committee, the Swedish Sports Confederation and the Swedish Paralympic Committee have been considering an Olympic bid since February. The Stockholm region is being considered as the main location. Competitions could also take place in Solna, Södertälje, Falun, Östersund, Aare and Sigulda in Latvia.

Last week, the government made its support conditional on only using existing competition venues. The Winter Games should also be financially self-sustaining, with significant support from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and sponsors.

Other possible candidates for the 2030 Winter Games include Switzerland, the French regions of Rhone-Alpes and Cote d’Azur and Salt Lake City. However, the US winter sports resort probably prefers a candidacy for the 2034 Games. The IOC wants to award the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games at the same time next year.

