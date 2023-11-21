Home » Dialiva modernizes its soul in “BLUE”, its new EP
Dialiva modernizes its soul in "BLUE", its new EP

We discover Dialiva with a first debut in which he fused the most classic soul sounds with synthesizers and electronic sounds under the three songs that made up his EP “Reborn” in 2021.

Now, with the need to expand her musical spectrum, the emerging artist from Barcelona presents us “BLUE”, an EP that once again bets on fusions, but this time providing new sounds from reggae or dub, maintaining that electronic music that increasingly characterizes it. It is a work that, despite the mixtures of genres, breathes the soul and blues that characterizes his voice. We are not surprised that he cites Etta James y Amy Winehouse a Jazmine Sullivan, Brent Faiyaz y Frank Ocean as their musical references.

“BLUE” It is intended to get along with the most vulnerable part of oneself and to express the difficulty of finding oneself. It is also a letter of love and heartbreak, culminating in the exercise of finding oneself in a city so full of people.

