Rockets from Gaza, sirens are also sounding in Tel Aviv: inhabitants and tourists fleeing towards shelters

Over the course of an hour over 100 Palestinian rockets they were shot by Gaza towards Israeli territory in response to the Israeli army attack on the Strip. Most fell within a radius of about 40 kilometers from the Strip while some also reached the center of the country. This was reported by Israeli public television Kan according to which material damage is limited (thanks to the intervention of the Iron Dome air defense system) and so far no casualties have been reported. Missile warning sirens also sounded at Tel Aviv and in the nearby cities of Ramat Gan and Givatayim. Some images posted on social media show swimmers fleeing the beach towards shelters. In other videos, people can be seen abandoning their cars in the middle of traffic and fleeing at the sound of the siren