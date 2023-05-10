Confindustria Imperia launches the helpdesk for start-ups

Listen to the audio version of the article

Confindustria Imperia has opened the first start-up desk in the province of Ponente Ligure, with the aim, explain the top management of the association, of supporting young businesses in the start-up and consolidation phase of their business projects.

Located in Imperia at the association’s offices, the service, launched in collaboration with the Parolini accounting firm, is free and is also aimed at those who are not associated with Confindustria Imperia.

Assistance also for relations with banks

The desk, explains a note, offers assistance in assessing the feasibility of the entrepreneurial project, drafting the business plan, help with accessing credit, searching for business angels, dealing with investment banks, registering trademarks and patents, in addition it will act as a business incubator, accompanying the start-ups in the first two years of activity.

«The decision to open the service – explains Paolo Della Pietra, director of Confindustria Imperia – stems from the numerous requests that have come to us from the area and fills a gap in our province. The initiative represents an opportunity for all young companies in Ponente Ligure who wish to receive specialist support to develop and consolidate their business».

Partner is the Parolini studio

Thanks to the collaboration with the Parolini studio, Della Pietra continues, «interested startups can count on a team of experts to best deal with the start-up and consolidation phase of their project; a team that also provides personalized advice on legal, tax, financial and management matters».