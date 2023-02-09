The draw for the quarter-finals, carried out this Thursday evening by Djibril Cissé at the start of the last round of 16 Lorient-Lens (9 p.m., to be followed live with commentary), reserved only one poster between L1 clubs: Nantes, the defending champion, will face the winner of Lorient-Lens.

The residents of L2 were not spoiled. Like Annecy, which will play in Marseille, all the L2 clubs will travel to the lawn of an L1 team.