OM-Annecy, OL-Grenoble… no shock in the quarterfinals of the Coupe de France
OM-Annecy, OL-Grenoble… no shock in the quarterfinals of the Coupe de France

OM-Annecy, OL-Grenoble… no shock in the quarterfinals of the Coupe de France

The draw for the quarter-finals, carried out this Thursday evening by Djibril Cissé at the start of the last round of 16 Lorient-Lens (9 p.m., to be followed live with commentary), reserved only one poster between L1 clubs: Nantes, the defending champion, will face the winner of Lorient-Lens.

The residents of L2 were not spoiled. Like Annecy, which will play in Marseille, all the L2 clubs will travel to the lawn of an L1 team.

The program for the quarter-finals, February 28 and March 1

– OM-Annecy (L2)
– OL-Grenoble (L2)
– Toulouse-Rodez (L2)
– Nantes-Lorient or Lens

See also  World Track and Field Championships: Feng Bin won the women's discus throw to win the championship, Liu Shiying's women's javelin shot advanced to the finals_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

