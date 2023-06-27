Omar Di Felice wins the Trans Am Bike Race together with Continental – Sport Marketing News

18 days and 10 hours and 13 minutes, 7,000 KM non-stop. Omar DiFelice reaches Yorktown in Virginia, thus winning the victory in the Trans Am Bike Racethe toughest race in the world that crosses the United States from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

Leaving June 4th from Astoria in Oregon, Omar faced and passed extreme tests, knowing how to manage harsh weather conditions, snow and temperatures below zero in Wyoming, Montana and Colorado, wind and scorching 40° in Kansas. All independently and without help or support of any kind, under penalty of disqualification.

In this incredible feat, Omar was equipped with the pneumatici Continental GP5000 S TR 700×28which accompanied him along the way and which allowed him to improve his time by 20 days and 8 hours, which earned him third place in 2019. The Continental GP 5000, thanks to the mix Black Chili, offer qualities of smoothness and, at the same time, guarantee the ideal grip even in the wet. There Active Comfort technology it absorbs shocks for optimal ride comfort and the Lazer Grip micro profile structure expands on the shoulder and offers extraordinary cornering grip.

“We are proud to have a champion of this level as a brand ambassador in the cycling world – dice Giorgio Cattaneo, PR, Communication & Event Manager – The feat he was able to accomplish is extraordinary. We share the values ​​of the Continental brand with him: we are committed to raising awareness of the issues of sustainability and safety on the road, two pillars on which we will continue to communicate thanks to his support”.