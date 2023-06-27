New step for the launch of the instant receipt lottery: the Revenue Agency has published the instructions for the recognition of the bonus for the adaptation of electronic cash registers, to be updated by 2 October 2023. We are moving towards extractions in time real, by means of a two-dimensional code combined with expenses made by traceable means

A new piece to start the instant receipt lottery.

With the provision of 23 June 2023 the Revenue Agency has made the bonus recognized to operators called to adapt i electronic cash registers by October 2nd.

A necessary fulfillment in order to allow the registration of further data necessary for the receipt lottery draws in real time, alongside the ordinary weekly, monthly and annual extractions.

The receipt lotterya tool designed to help fight tax evasion, is preparing to change its shape.

Towards the instant receipt lottery: how real-time extractions will work

To define the technical rules for starting the instant receipt lottery was the provision of the Revenue Agency of 18 January 2023part of the package of operating instructions expected for the start of the new extractions.

The implementation of the anti-evasion prize game once again calls into question the exhibitors which, in order to guarantee the possibility of extractions in real time, will have to adapt telematic cash registers necessary for the transmission of the purchase data.

A fulfillment to be carried out by 2 October 2023 which also presupposes costs, and it is in the light of the expenses necessary to adapt the telematic cash registers that the recognition of a bonus equal to 100 percent, up to a maximum of 50 eurosconnected precisely to the amount that will have to be incurred to get in line with the new rules.

The publication of the provision of the Revenue Agency of 23 June therefore represents a new useful piece for the launch of the instant receipt lottery, which will join the traditional lottery which provides for weekly and monthly draws.

In fact, the package of operating instructions expected for the launch of the new game modes against tax evasion provides for the publication of several provisions. The one of the Customs and Revenue Agency which will define the number and amount of prizes made available as well as operating instructions for consumers.

What is certain is that the receipt lottery with instant draws will work through a two-dimensional codewhich will be combined with each purchase with traceable means of a value greater than one euro.

How the instant receipt lottery will work: a two-dimensional code for assigning the prizes up for grabs

The goal is launch the instant lottery by the end of the year. While waiting for the process of operating instructions for traders and consumers to be completed, the Revenue Agency provided some useful indications in the provision of 18 January.

The first clarifies that participation in real-time draws will be automatic. In the purchase business document related to goods of an amount equal to or greater than 1 europaid entirely electronically, will be given a two-dimensional code including all the information necessary for participation.

Within a predetermined time intervalthe buyer can then use the two-dimensional code to check whether or not he has won one of the prizes up for grabs.

The instant extractions will join the ordinary ones and the consumer will therefore be able to continue to ask the operator to acquire his lottery code.

A series of practical indications which will have to go hand in hand with those which, ultimately, will mark the launch of the instant receipt lottery, part of the package of measures with which the aim is to give new life to the fight against tax evasion.