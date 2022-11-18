Kylian Mbappé, defending champion with France, on the cover of this issue of Sportweek. Inside the interviews with the two ex Juve and Inter players, but also the portrait of Maci Battaglini and the words of Tiziano Ferro

A World Cup never seen before the one that begins on Sunday in Qatar: the first in an Arab country, the first in winter and, alas, the second in a row without Italy. But there will still be fun for a month with almost all the football stars involved in the futuristic stadiums in and around Doha. Also present is Sportweek which goes on newsstands with the Gazzetta tomorrow (at a total price of 2 euros for the newspaper and magazine) with a special World Championship not to be missed, a guide that will accompany you until the end of the event. The holder is the France of Deschamps and Mbappé, and remains among the favourites.

TREZEGOL — Therefore, to introduce our readers to this World Cup, we interviewed David Trezeguet, the French world champion in 1998, who also played in 2002 and was a finalist in 2006. According to Trezegol, the favorites are Argentina, Brazil and France “which is the team that has the most alternatives attack”. But he indulges in his Albicelesti roots when he says that “Messi deserves to end with a World Cup, it would serve the whole country”. And he warns: “Watch out for Portugal, because Leao is growing, he’s having fun and it’s fantastic to see”.

TIGHT — On the other hand, Andrea Stramaccioni introduces us to the peculiarities of the organizing country, who trained and lives in Qatar but does not give up on a technical opinion: “Brazil is the strongest, France has some internal problems. Iran and Senegal will be the surprises”. Then, group by group, the cards with everything there is to know about each team, from the coach to the most anticipated players, from the typical training to the evaluation of the Gazzetta. See also Sportweek, Raspadori, The exclusive interview -

THE OTHER COLUMNS — In all there are almost 80 dedicated pages which, together with our usual sections, leave little room for the rest. Among this, however, don’t miss the portrait of Maci Battaglini, the first great Italian rugby player, and the interview with Tiziano Ferro on the occasion of the new album that he will take on tour in the summer. It is titled, coincidentally, “The world is ours”.

