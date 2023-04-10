original title:On the first day of the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships, the Chinese team won one silver and one bronze

The 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships kicked off in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on the 9th. On the first day of competition, Meng Lingzhe of the Chinese team won the runner-up in the men’s Greco-Roman wrestling 130 kg class, and Liu Rui won the bronze in the men’s Greco-Roman wrestling 77 kg class.

Meng Lingzhe of the Chinese team won the silver medal in men’s Greco-Roman wrestling 130kg

Meng Lingzhe’s opponent in the men’s Greco-Roman wrestling 130kg final is the silver medalist of the 2022 World Championships, Iran’s Mirzazad. Mirzazad received a negative penalty from the opponent in the first and second half respectively. Although Meng Lingzhe defended well in the two kneelings and did not allow Mirzazad to get another technical point, he was still unable to find a better offense in the game In the end, they lost to their opponents 0:2 and won the silver medal.

In the men’s Greco-Roman wrestling 77kg bronze medal match, Liu Rui (red) of the Chinese team scored 4 points with a transfer and a rolling bridge

In the men’s Greco-Roman wrestling 77kg bronze medal match, facing the host contestant Zadlayev, Liu Rui quickly launched an attack after the opening, scoring 4 points through a transfer and rolling the bridge around the waist. Zadlayev followed two In the second half, Liu Rui resisted Zadlayev’s fierce attack. Although the Kazakhstan team challenged the penalty at the end, the referee judged that the challenge failed. In the end, Liu Rui scored 5 :2 harvest victory.

Chinese player Liu Rui (second from right in the back row) won the bronze medal

Zhang Haifeng, another player from the Chinese team who broke into the bronze medal match, lost 0:9 to the host player Bek Bolatov. Unfortunately, he missed the men’s Greco-Roman wrestling 55kg medal.

The Iranian team became the biggest winner of the day’s competition, winning 4 gold medals in the 5 men’s classical style kilogram events, showing their strong strength. Mahmudov, a famous Kyrgyzstan wrestler and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, won the gold medal in men’s Greco-Roman wrestling 77kg.

On the 10th of the current Asian Championships, men’s Greco-Roman wrestling will compete in the 60, 67, 72, 82, and 97 kg classes. (Reporter Wang Chujie)