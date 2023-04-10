Case manufacturer NZXT has launched mini versions of its best-selling Capsule USB condenser microphone and Boom Arm microphone cantilever stand, namely Capsule Mini and Boom Arm Mini, which satisfy users with efficient use of limited space through lightweight size.

Capsule Mini is specially designed for users who love a mini USB microphone and pursue excellent sound quality; its internal capsule has been adjusted to enhance the voice performance in games, and it is equipped with 24bit/48khz sampling resolution to ensure clear audio in games express sound. In addition, the Capsule Mini is a cardioid microphone that filters out unwanted background noise such as mechanical keyboards or mouse clicks, ensuring the human voice is the main focus. A total of 2 styles including matte white and matte black have been launched.

The Boom Arm Mini microphone cantilever stand launched together with Capsule Mini also provides more space for gaming hardware settings. With its small and foldable appearance, Boom Arm Mini can maximize the space saving on the desktop; the stand can be moved and adjusted smoothly and silently, and the hidden cable management slot can help keep the desktop clean and tidy. The Boom Arm Mini features a clean and silky exterior, hidden springs and a solid build for silent operation, making mounting a Capsule, Capsule Mini or other microphones a snap.

Capsule Mini Features